|
|
Mari C. Taylor Lorenc
Born: February 28, 1942
Died: September 14, 2019
Mari Catherine "Kaye" Taylor Lorenc was born February 18, 1942 in Joliet, Illinois to parents Clarence and Carolyn Taylor.
Mari grew up and attended school in Lockport, Illinois. She attended Joliet Junior College before marrying Bob in 1962. She gave birth to Lisa in 1963 while Bob was serving in the Army in Vietnam. Son Christopher was born in Yuma, Arizona where the family lived before moving back to Illinois to be closer to family. Bob worked in the grocery business. Mari was a homemaker and later began her real estate career.
Mari earned her real estate license in 1973 and started working for a local agency in Joliet, Illinois. She quickly became a successful agent, achieving multi-million dollars sales and winning top listing agent awards annually.
In 1984 the Illinois economy took a downturn so she decided to move the family to Texas where things were bound to better. Mari continued as a top performing realtor, working for Wright Realtors, Remax and William Davis Realty before retiring in 2015. Mari always went the extra mile for her clients whether it was finding the perfect home, facilitating a hard deal or selling their home quickly. Her hard work and caring personality often led to repeat clients and referrals.
Mari's loved to write poems, read, garden, and ride horses. She loved animals, especially dogs and horses.
Mari loved to travel and explore. Adventures in the Caribbean included horseback riding on the beach, climbing water falls and swimming with dolphins.
Mari loved to spend time with family. Cookouts, picnics, swim parties, jam sessions, dance parties and vacations. Laughing, singing, dancing and sharing funny stories. These were the best of times.
Diagnosed with lung cancer in 2014 and pancreatic cancer in 2018, her family is proud of how long and hard she fought her disease, especially during Bob's illness and passing last year. She maintained the house, organized family celebrations, cared for Bob as his Parkinson's progressed and also their beloved dog Gi Gi.
Her beautiful smile, kind heart and sense of humor will be missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Allen Family Funeral Options 972-596-8200
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 29, 2019