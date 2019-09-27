The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL
View Map
Maria A. Serrato Obituary
Maria A. Serrato

Maria A. Serrato (nee Lopez) age 89, of Joliet, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at The Parc of Joliet.

Maria was born in Mexico, and immigrated to the United States in 1991, settling in Joliet. She enjoyed singing, especially at church during Mass.

Surviving is her husband, Jose Serrato; her eleven children, Martha (Rene) Jimenez, Angelina Serrato, Silvia (Abel) Gutierrez, Maximino (Martha C.) Serrato,Trinidad Serrato, Jose Serrato, Maricela Serrato, Lorena Serrato, Mireya (Raul) Quintana, Gustavo (Martha L.) Serrato, and Araceli (Michael) Marks; 32 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great granddaughters; one sister, Margarita Lopez; one brother, Andres Lopez; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Concepcion Lopez and Herminia Lopez; and two brothers, Socorro Lopez and Guadalupe Lopez.

Visitation for Maria A. Serrato will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7:00 p.m. As it was Maria's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 27, 2019
