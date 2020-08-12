María C. Guerrero
Born: April 17, 1943
Died: August 8, 2020
María C. Guerrero, age 77, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 after a valiant journey with Alzheimer's.
María was born in Guanajuato Mexico on April 17, 1943 and moved to the United States in the 1970's. María was adored and beloved by many. There isn't one person she didn't try to help and assist. Herself knowing the struggles of coming to a new country and starting anew with her three girls and husband. María was a go-getter with an entrepreneurial spirit, rarely resting and always on the go. She always welcomed a cup of coffee (with lots of sugar) and conversation with friends. She rarely missed Sunday Mass, until her illness took that memory away. She was a fighter and persevered through adversity, always keeping her family's needs first. These traits helped her withstand her long journey with dementia and Alzheimer's, to all those suffering-we feel you. María was spirited and feisty to the end, yet calm and loving, always ready to give that hug and many kisses. María cherished time with family, squeezing as many family members around a small table, cooking for and enjoying a meal together. Her family will cherish the many memories, trips, laughter, and noches buenas (Christmas Eves) until 2 am, with homemade tamales, pozole and atole, your favorite Mariachi songs will be played loudly in your honor. We know she will continue to celebrate with all of us from heaven.
María was predeceased by her life partner, Sebastian Guerrero; her father Apolinar Camargo, her mother Maria Luisa Gonzalez and 4 brothers, Jesus Camargo, Victor Camargo, Crispin Camargo and Francisco Camargo.
Survived by her 3 daughters, Josefina (Victor Manuel) Ochoa, Martina Cardenas and Imelda (Brian) Guerrero Mongillo; grandchildren, Victor Manuel Ochoa Jr (Heidi), Aldo Ochoa (Denice Gutierrez), and Mariha "Emmie" Ochoa, Marissa Cardenas, Nataly Cardenas and Anthony Cardenas, Dominic Mongillo and Marco Mongillo; two grandchildren, Vash Sánchez and Apollo Ochoa; 4 siblings, Marcos Camargo, Prudencio Camargo, Juan Camargo and María Concepcion Camargo and numerous nieces and nephews.
Maria's family is forever grateful for the care and attention she received at Presence Villa Franciscan by the Damiano Nurses, CNAs and staff in general. And a heartfelt thank you to her devoted caregivers who adopted her as family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Presence Villa Franciscan (210 N. Springfield Ave, Joliet IL, 60435) or the Alzheimer's Association
Fund on behalf of Villa Franciscan (act.alz.org/goto/Villafranciscan
).
A celebration of Maria's life will begin on Thursday, August 13, 2020 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Maximum occupancy in the funeral home is 50 guests and maximum occupancy at church is 55 guests. Face coverings required. Obituary and tribute wall for Maria C. Guerrero at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: