JOLIET – Maria De La Luz Hurtado, age 81, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side.
Born June 6, 1939 in Zacatecas, Mexico, she was the daughter of Heraclio and Micaela (Montoya) Esparza.
Maria was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was always a happy person and had a remarkable memory for remembering the birthdays of everyone in her large family. She was always meticulous in her appearance, well-dressed, and loved dressing up no matter the occasion. She also loved to cook and family gatherings and meals without her will never be the same.
Survived are her loving children, Rosa (Javier) Ortiz, Sergio (Susana) Hurtado, Rosario "Chayo" (Eric) Ordoñez, Eleticia "Letty" (Luis) Loza, Fortino "Cory" (Guadalupe) Hurtado, Olga (Michael) Molaschi and Tony (Estela) Hurtado; her beloved grandchildren, Diana (Jorge) Ortiz, Erin (Brian) Schultz, Jesse (Melissa) Hurtado, Eric (Stephanie) Ordoñez, Nestor (Tia) Ordoñez, Ivan (Whitney) Ordoñez, Nora (Herman) Briceno, Gladys Martinez, Jocy DeLucio, Luis Angel Loza, Crystal Hurtado, Mireya Hurtado, Cesar (Cassy) Hurtado, David Hurtado, Yesenia Molaschi, Michael John Molaschi Jr., Lesly Hurtado, Viktor Hurtado and Kayla Hurtado; 16 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Flavio (Enriqueta) Esparza, Arturo (Camelia) Esparza, and Juan (Antonia) Esparza; one sister, Antonia (Cruz) Frausto; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anastacio "Tacho" Hurtado (August 31, 2012); a son in infancy, Norberto Hurtado; two grandchildren, Ruben Ortiz and Samantha Hurtado; one great-grandson, Angel Matthias Martinez; her parents, a sister, Maria Encarnacion; and a brother, Florentino Esparza.
The family would like to thank Joliet Area Community Hospice for their loving care of their mother during the past 2 months.
Visitation for Maria Hurtado will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Facemasks will be required and social distancing will be observed, as well as keeping in compliance with current capacity guidelines. Funeral services for Maria Hurtado will be private and entombment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
