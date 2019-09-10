|
|
Maria Lara (nee Pedroza)
Born: November 15, 1925; in Ocampo, Guanajuato, Mexico
Died: September 5, 2019; in Loclport, IL
Maria Lara (nee Pedroza) age 94, passed away peacefully in her home, on September 5, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Maria was born November 15, 1925, in Ocampo, Guanajuato, Mexico to the late Domingo and Jovita (nee Negrete) Pedroza. She was a lifelong resident of Lockport since 1985.
Preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe Lara, son Guadalupe Lara Jr., her grandson Bobby Lara Jr., her parents, sisters and brothers and many other relatives.
Survived by children: Lourdes (Ezequiel - deceased) Aguilar of Leon, Mexico; Estela Martinez of Chicago; Juanita (Francisco) Aranda of Palos; Ignacio (Mela) Lara of Mesquite,Texas; Salvador (Nola) Lara of Lockport; Roberto (Martha) Lara of Joliet; 27 grandchildren, 49 great grand children, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Maria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother who loved to play cards with her children around the table, especially a game call "La Viuda", or "The Widow", in English. She loved to cook real authentic Mexican food and other varieties for her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, Illinois, 60451, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.
A celebration of Maria's life will begin on Friday, September 14, with prayers at the Kurtz Memorial Chapel at 9:30 a.m. We will drive in procession to St Joseph Church in Lockport for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Maria's remains will be taken back to her hometown of Ocampo, Guanajuato, Mexico, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband of 50 years, Guadalupe Lara, in the same chapel where other family members are laid to rest.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 10, 2019