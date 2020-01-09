|
Maria P. Duris
Maria P. Duris (nee Mo ino) age 80, late of Shorewood, IL passed away peacefully the 7th of January 2020 at Villa Franciscan Nursing Home.
Born January 24, 1939 in Orihuela, Spain and grew up in Madrid. She was the daughter of the late Pedro Mo ino Olmos and Dolores Mo ino Aleixandre.
She completed her studies in Madrid and earned a degree in Education. In the late 1950's Maria met her husband Stanley Duris who immigrated from Slovakia and was studying at the University of Madrid. They were married on January 23, 1960 and took the first steps to apply for citizenship in either the United States, Australia or Canada. They received confirmation from the United states, their first choice, and landed in Chicago, IL.
After arriving, Maria eventually completed her studies at Lewis University in order to be able to teach in the United States. Her teaching career began as a Bilingual teacher at Rockdale School District 84, various Washington D.C. school districts, and finally Joliet School District 86 where she retired. Maria also devoted time to testing the English of migrant farmworkers. In her later years she reverted to her first language, Spanish, wherein she encouraged the learning of the same by family and friends. Maria was an active member of St. Jude Joliet. She always enjoyed a gathering with friends, especially if she was on the other end of an invitation and didn't have to entertain. She would tell anyone who would listen, "My daughter is a wonderful cook!"
Maria was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Prof. Stanley (Stano) Duris (2014), and her brother Pedro Mo ino (2018).
Maria is survived by her devoted daughter Irene (Bill) Las of Shorewood, IL who provided amazing care the last four years of her life, her son Paul (Sally) Duris of Channahon, IL who could always get her to laugh, even when she tried not to, her grandchildren Andrew Las, Matthew (Rachel) Las, and Christina Duris.
Adio's Mama y Abuela. Enjoy your journey until we meet again!
A Memorial Visitation for Maria will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough Street, Joliet. Inurnment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, or Smile Train can be made in her memory.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020