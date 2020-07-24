Marion E. Bracken
Born: June 15, 1921
Died: July 13. 2020
Marion "Micki" Bracken (nee Ryan), age 99, passed away at her residence in Corvallis, Oregon, on Monday July 13, 2020.
She was born June 15, 1921 in Joliet, IL, and lived there most of her life. Known as "Micki", she was the oldest of the four Ryan girls. Micki graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1939 and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital and the Will County Health Department. Micki took night classes at NIU, received a BS Degree in Nursing, and finished her career as a school nurse for the Joliet Public Schools. She loved working with the District 86 staff and children.
After retiring in 1982, she enjoyed traveling and wintering in Chula Vista, CA and Lehigh Acres, FL with her loving husband of 56 years, Robert T. Bracken. In 2015, Micki moved to Corvallis to be close to her son, Mike. Micki was a member of the Illinois and Joliet Area Retired Teachers Association and Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Micki is survived by her son R. Michael (Wendi) Bracken; two granddaughters Melissa (Josh) Russell and Kathy Bracken; great-granddaughter Adley Russell; sister Dolores Massey; many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert Bracken; parents Altalene (nee Tibbetts) and Martin Ryan; Sisters Bette Daum and Virginia Steffes; Brother-in-laws Ralph Daum, Robert Massey, Robert Steffes; Brother and Sister-in-law William and Betty Bracken; Father and Mother-in-law Christopher and Lillian Bracken.
Micki loved her family and helping anyone in need. Those who think of her will always smile.
A memorial celebration will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of the donor?s choice.
