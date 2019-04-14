Marian Edwards



At the age of 91, Marian Edwards (nee Lueker) "Luke" passed peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family.



She was born January 15, 1928 in Litchfield, IL, Marian was the daughter of Otto and Clara (nee Kleinhans) Lueker. She was raised in Staunton, IL and graduated co-valedictorian from Staunton High School. On September 7, 1950 Marian married her high school sweetheart, Bill Edwards. Marian and Bill would have been married 69 years this September. Bill was the light of her life.



Marian previously worked as a secretary for Edison Brothers Shoe Company in St. Louis, before relocating to the Joliet area and working as a secretary at Joliet Township High School (East and West).



She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto C. and Clara Lueker; sister, Dorothy Mohme; son-in-law, Jim Ferguson; and an infant brother.



Marian is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" Edwards; three children, Nancy Edwards, William (Christine) Edwards and Bob (Patti) Edwards; grandchildren, Ben, Tim, Steve, Jamie, Ryan, Drew and Nolan; great grandchildren, Shelby, Logan, Mackenzie and Dillon; and one sister, Clara Jean (Steve) Carmean. Several nieces and nephews, including Sea (Ken) Manion also survive.



Marian was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister and friend. A quote by St. Augustine states, "The world is a book and those who don't travel read only a page." Marian and her family read many pages of the book through their many trips in and out of the country. She loved to travel, having planned and navigated month long trips across the country. She also loved music, nature and collecting owls and lighthouses. A loving grandmother and great- grandmother, she would do anything for her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.



All friends and relatives are invited to gather on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1910 Black Rd., Joliet. As it was Marian's request, will be accorded following services and interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Pilcher Park Nature Center or the Will County Humane Society would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019