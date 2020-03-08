The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home
1201 Wyoming Ave.
Joliet, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home
1201 Wyoming Ave.
Joliet, IL
Marian Leimbacher


1927 - 2020
Marian Leimbacher Obituary
Marian Leimbacher

Marian (Mirt) Leimbacher (nee Ramuta), age 92, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. She was born November 22, 1927. Marian resided in Three Lakes, WI, and was formerly from Joliet, IL. She was employed with the State of Illinois unemployment office, was a member of the American Legion Post 431 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of St.Theresa parish in Three Lakes, WI.

Marian enjoyed an active life outdoors snowmobiling, golfing, playing dart ball, and taking long boat rides on their pontoon. When the weather got cold, she enjoyed spending time in Florida and South Carolina.

Marian is survived by her daughters, LuAnne (Art Martinez) Leimbacher and Lori (Dan) Keenan; three grandchildren, Kerri (Sam) Stockton, Jennifer (Shawn) Berdis, and Chris Goldman; three great grandchildren, Anthony Stockton and Colin and Bailee Berdis; two brothers, Matt Ramuta and Bill (Bev) Ramuta; and two sisters, Janet Brink and Franny (Dick) Murphy. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She is preceded by her loving husband, George L. Leimbacher (2012); and her parents, Matthew and Mary (Kwasnieski) Ramuta.

Mirt will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home and to the Joliet Area Community Hospice for all of their care and compassion.

Visitation for Marian Leimbacher will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, 1201 Wyoming Ave., Joliet, IL, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home or Joliet Area Community Hospice, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 8, 2020
