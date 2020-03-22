The Herald-News Obituaries
Marian Marie Goldman


1931 - 2020
Marian Marie Goldman Obituary
Marian Marie Goldman

Born: February 12, 1931; in Joliet, IL

Died: March 18, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Marian Marie Goldman (nee Boyd), passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Joliet at Lakeshore (Rosewood) Nursing Home. Born February 12, 1931 in Joliet to Edward and Catherine Boyd. ON July 5, 1952 she married Charles Lewis Goldman Sr. in Joliet and together they raised five children.

Survived by her loving children, Kimberly (Bradley) Marcum, Charles Jr. (Lois) Goldman, Catherine (Thomas) Haberkorn, Mark (Vicki Martin) Goldman and Thomas (Paula) Goldman. Loving grandmother (Grandma Dynamite) to Erin Marcum, Heather (Christopher) Dunlap, Jennifer (Shawn) Berdis, Christopher Goldman, Lindsey (Jeffery) Tuminello, Joshua Haberkorn, Daniel Goldman, Nicholas Goldman and Valerie Goldman. Also surviving, seven very much adored great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy (James) Donnelly; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Goldman Sr.; her parents, Edward and Catherine (Overton) Boyd; and her sister, Lucille (Michael) Sheridan.

Marian was a member of St. Mary's Carmelite Church as well as the St. Paul's Seniors Club. She was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. She worked several years at Zayre's Department Store and was also a lunchroom supervisor at Pershing School in Joliet. Marian loved to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports and other activities.

Memorials made in her honor can be made to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Association. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Heritage Woods of Plainfield, Lakeshore (Rosewood) Nursing Home and Dr. Gandhi and his staff.

As it was Marian's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Interment will be alongside her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in a private service at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Marian Marie Goldman at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
