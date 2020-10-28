Marianna des Garennes
Marianna Elizabeth Konta des Garennes passed away on October 25, 2020, at home in Shorewood, IL. She was born on November 18, 1946, in Czechoslovakia to Emma (Koch) and Anton Konta. Marianna and her parents emigrated to the U.S. when she was a young girl and she grew up in Philadelphia. She earned a bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University. She met David des Garennes while working at Sears Roebuck, they married on November 21, 1970, and started their lives together residing in a little schoolhouse in Bucks County, PA. Marianna was an only child and one ofher greatest wishes was to have a big family. Together, they would raise five children and eleven grandchildren.
She and David lived in Doylestown, PA., Wausau, WI., Springfield, MO., Greenville, WI., and most recently, Shorewood, IL. No matter where she lived, Marianna cultivated beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She loved family vacations on the Jersey shore; she was always the last to leave the beach at the end of the day. In 2003, she became "Oma," a role which brought her much joy. Above all, Marianna valued family. She lived for holiday get-togethers where she could cook meals like chicken paprikash and play games with her grandchildren. She often stayed up late reading novels and passed on her love of reading to her children. She was a whiz at math, enjoyed Jeopardy, and composed thoughtful, hand-written notes. She had a quiet nature, was generous, forgiving, and kind. She could keep your secret. She never broke a promise. She loved unconditionally. Marianna taught her children the world may be full of imperfect people, but they're good people. Marianna was one of the very good ones.
Marianna is survived by her husband of 50 years, David M. des Garennes; her five children, Jeanine des Garennes Cahill (Thomas Cahill), Christine des Garennes (Geoffrey Pociask), David J. des Garennes, James des Garennes (Cortney Gray), and Kathleen des Garennes (Adam Bembenek); grandchildren, Thomas, Henry and Leah Cahill, Maxwell and Natalie Pociask, Celine, David A. and Joseph des Garennes, Donovan des Garennes, and Roman and Liev Bembenek.
She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother, Tibor Fejes.
Funeral services for Marianna des Garennes will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, IL 60431. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL will be private. Visitation will be held Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation.