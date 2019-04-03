Marianne Johnson



Marianne Johnson (nee Polluch) of Lemont, passed away at the age of 78, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital surrounded by the love of her family. Marianne was born on August 13, 1940, the daughter of Stephen and Virginia (nee Mercier) Polluch. She was born and raised in Munising, MI and was a graduate of Mather High School. Marianne was a devout Christian who, at an early age was always involved with the church and was a regular at bible studies. She is a former member of Edison Park Lutheran Church in Park Ridge and was currently attending First Church of Nazarene in Lemont, IL.



Marianne was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who loved spending time with her family more than anything. She will leave a void in the lives of everyone who knew her.



Marianne is survived by her children, Joey Lee "Christian" Feivor, Lloyd (Alexia) Johnson, Erik Johnson, and Janice (Jimmy) Sullivan; grandchildren, Michael and Jack Sullivan, and Ryan and Kate Johnson; and her sister and best friend, Kathy (Bill) Johnson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.



She is preceded by her parents; and her sister, Janice Peterson.



A Memorial Gathering for Marianne Johnson will be held at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at First Church of Nazarene, 12725 Bell Rd, Lemont, IL. As it was her request, cremation rites have been accorded.



Funeral arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, Joliet, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019