Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Avenue
Joliet, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Avenue
Joliet, IL
Marie A. Moroz Obituary
Marie A. Moroz

Marie A. Moroz (nee Allocco) Age 98, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Alden Estates of Shorewood. Born in Joliet to the late Frank and Josephine (nee Capasso) Allocco, she was a lifelong Lockport and Joliet area resident.

Marie is survived by her beloved children, Patricia Ann (Chuck) Cox, John L. "Skip" (Judy) Moroz and JoAnn (Michael) Bertram, all of Joliet and grandchildren, Jo Marie (Jim) Wagner, Tony (Lori) Cox, Tiffanie Bertram and Shauna Bertram; great-grandchildren, Ashley (Horacio) Perez, Erin Cox and Jonah Wendt. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Moroz (1993); her parents; and siblings, James (Catherine) Allocco, Louis (late Eleanor) Allocco, Yolanda (late Joseph) Bersano and Florence (late Peter A.) Fazio.

Visitation for Marie A. Moroz will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet, from 8:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Enshrinement will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
