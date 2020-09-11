1/1
Marie Ann crocher
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Ann Crocher

Born: February 2, 1926; in Joliet, IL

Died: September 5, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Marie Ann Crocher (nee Baranak), age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet, Illinois. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Dennis Catholic church in Lockport, Illinois.

Marie was born on February 2, 1926, in Joliet, Illinois. She was the daughter of John S. Baranak and Veronica T. (Kozar) Baranak. She lived the majority of her life in Lockport, Illinois as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Marie was known to many as "Cis" or "Cissie". She was a tiny woman with a huge personality. She was caring, funny, and feisty. Marie always had a spirited twinkle in her eyes and you never knew what she was going to say next.

Marie and her husband, Joseph, were avid travelers. They enjoyed traveling the United States, with Las Vegas and Minnesota being among some of their favorite places. They filmed their trips using an 8mm camera and had reels upon reels of film chronicling their adventures together. It was always a treat for the family to sit together watching the films on the big projector screen.

Marie enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, embroidery, and eating candy. She really, really enjoyed candy. She loved watching westerns and game shows, as well as listening to talk radio on a small transistor radio tucked under her pillow at night. Marie was a great cook and made the best potica between here and Slovenia. No one ever went hungry at her house. She loved her family fiercely and would do anything to help them.

Marie is survived by her loving son, Joseph J. Crocher, Jr., and loving daughter-in-law, Louise (Lombardo) Crocher; her six adoring grandchildren, Marie (Brian, deceased) Shaw, Jody Crochetiere, Joseph (Rachel) Crocher, Anthony Crocher, Corrine (Derek) Schweitzer, and Andrew Crocher; and her seven adoring great-grandchildren, John Shaw, Trent Schweitzer, Joseph Shaw, Emma Crocher, Kyrah Crocher, Kai'a Crocher, and Quorthon Crocher.

Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Joseph J. Crocher, Sr.; her beloved son, Robert M. Crocher; her parents, John S. and Veronica T. Baranak; and her two brothers, John and Bernard Baranak.

A private funeral service will be held at the Resurrection Cemetery chapel in Romeoville, Illinois, followed by Marie's interment with her husband in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Lung Association in Marie's memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved