Marie Ann Crocher
Born: February 2, 1926; in Joliet, IL
Died: September 5, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Marie Ann Crocher (nee Baranak), age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet, Illinois. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Dennis Catholic church in Lockport, Illinois.
Marie was born on February 2, 1926, in Joliet, Illinois. She was the daughter of John S. Baranak and Veronica T. (Kozar) Baranak. She lived the majority of her life in Lockport, Illinois as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Marie was known to many as "Cis" or "Cissie". She was a tiny woman with a huge personality. She was caring, funny, and feisty. Marie always had a spirited twinkle in her eyes and you never knew what she was going to say next.
Marie and her husband, Joseph, were avid travelers. They enjoyed traveling the United States, with Las Vegas and Minnesota being among some of their favorite places. They filmed their trips using an 8mm camera and had reels upon reels of film chronicling their adventures together. It was always a treat for the family to sit together watching the films on the big projector screen.
Marie enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, embroidery, and eating candy. She really, really enjoyed candy. She loved watching westerns and game shows, as well as listening to talk radio on a small transistor radio tucked under her pillow at night. Marie was a great cook and made the best potica between here and Slovenia. No one ever went hungry at her house. She loved her family fiercely and would do anything to help them.
Marie is survived by her loving son, Joseph J. Crocher, Jr., and loving daughter-in-law, Louise (Lombardo) Crocher; her six adoring grandchildren, Marie (Brian, deceased) Shaw, Jody Crochetiere, Joseph (Rachel) Crocher, Anthony Crocher, Corrine (Derek) Schweitzer, and Andrew Crocher; and her seven adoring great-grandchildren, John Shaw, Trent Schweitzer, Joseph Shaw, Emma Crocher, Kyrah Crocher, Kai'a Crocher, and Quorthon Crocher.
Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Joseph J. Crocher, Sr.; her beloved son, Robert M. Crocher; her parents, John S. and Veronica T. Baranak; and her two brothers, John and Bernard Baranak.
A private funeral service will be held at the Resurrection Cemetery chapel in Romeoville, Illinois, followed by Marie's interment with her husband in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Lung Association
in Marie's memory.