|
|
Marie Ann Moreno
(nee Ramirez)
Age 92 years, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital.
She was born in Joliet on June 9, 1927 and a life-long Joliet resident.
She was employed as a Nursing Assistant at Silver Cross Hospital and Salem Village for several years before retiring.
Preceded in death by her husband, Felix Moreno; her parents, Guadalupe and Librada (nee Rodriquez) Ramirez and eight brothers.
Survived by her son, Daniel (late, Debra) Moreno and her daughter, Marlene Moreno; five grandchildren, June Moreno, Christopher Moreno, Gabriel Moreno, Michael Moreno and Samantha Moreno (Robert) Padilla; three sisters, Angie (Mike) Garcia, Lupe (Mark) Lesa and Mary Ramirez; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St. Joliet on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM.
Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Joliet.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020