Marie Ann Moreno Obituary
Marie Ann Moreno

(nee Ramirez)

Age 92 years, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital.

She was born in Joliet on June 9, 1927 and a life-long Joliet resident.

She was employed as a Nursing Assistant at Silver Cross Hospital and Salem Village for several years before retiring.

Preceded in death by her husband, Felix Moreno; her parents, Guadalupe and Librada (nee Rodriquez) Ramirez and eight brothers.

Survived by her son, Daniel (late, Debra) Moreno and her daughter, Marlene Moreno; five grandchildren, June Moreno, Christopher Moreno, Gabriel Moreno, Michael Moreno and Samantha Moreno (Robert) Padilla; three sisters, Angie (Mike) Garcia, Lupe (Mark) Lesa and Mary Ramirez; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St. Joliet on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM.

Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Joliet.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
