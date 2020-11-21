Marie Emma (Baitinger) WardBorn: October 7, 1947Died: November 19, 2020Marie Emma (Baitinger) Ward, age 73, was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center.Marie is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, John Ward; her son, Christopher (Jodi) Ward; her daughter, Robyn (John) Curbis and the 5 greatest gifts of her life, her grandchildren Grace & Jacob Ward, Frank, John & Caelyn Curbis; her sister Virginia (Alan Ferry Sr. deceased), sisters & brothers in-law: Carolyn Baitinger, Shirley (John- deceased) Brookman, Norma Jean (Raymond) Webster, Lillian (Michael Sr.) Mancuso, Thomas Smith, Donald Podlesny, Patricia Orasco, Carol (Harold) Clark & Robert (Kathy) Ward; and her aunt, Virginia Gigliette; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and Godchildren also survive.Preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Elenore (Gigliette) Baitinger, her brothers Robert Baitinger, George (Diane) Baitinger; her father and mother-in-law, John Sr. & Lillian Ward; her sisters-in-law Margaret Smith, Phyllis Podlesny; her cousin & best friend Marilyn "JoJo" Gigliette.Marie was born in Joliet on October 7, 1947 and remained a lifelong resident. A proud member of the 1st graduating class of Joliet East High School Class of 1965. She spent her high school years and after performing in many theatre productions and musicals. Her singing talent was heard at many weddings of family and friends. She married John on August 10, 1968. Marie was known as "Gertie" at Sugar Creek Pharmacy and later Shorewood Family Drugs where she worked for over 20 years as a bookkeeper until she retired in 2000. Marie was an active parishioner and parent at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and School, volunteering her time and talents for many years serving on many boards including CCW and is most notably known for founding the St. Pat's PTO in 1984.Marie dedicated her life to her family, a devoted wife and amazing mother. She realized her most treasured and long-awaited role as "Grammy" in 2004. Marie was a loving sister, sister-in-law and friend to her siblings and the Baitinger and Ward families. She cherished her role as "Aunt Marie/Aunt ReRe" to her many nieces and nephews. Marie will always be remembered for her amazing, warm and welcoming personality, her heart of gold and smile that lit up a room. Marie was a trusted & giving friend to many throughout her life. Her family and friends always felt the comfort of her home & kitchen table, a home cooked meal, a hot cup of coffee, her famous lemonade, a listening ear and her wisdom and advice.The Ward Family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Salem Village Nursing Home for the care that Marie has received over the years.Due to COVD-19 restrictions, private services will be held for Marie. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Guardian Angels Cemetery in Manhattan, IL.A memorial luncheon with be held at a later date.In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Marie's memory to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice.