Marie J Gelsomino
(nee Czakowski)
Age 83, resident of Joliet, all her life, except last 5 months near her daughter in St Clair Shores, MI. She passed away peacefully at Beechwood Manor on May 2, 2020.
Survived by her 4 children Kathy (Scott) Coleman of Shorewood, IL, John (Sherry) of Waxahachie, TX, Gina (Chuck) Schifsky of Rolling Hills Estates, CA, and Patty (Ed) Calvillo of St Clair Shores, MI; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Alli), Eric, Abbey and Megan Coleman, Sarah and Julia Gelsomino, and Amanda Schifsky. One great grandson, Renner Coleman.
Preceded in death by her husband John Gelsomino, Sr, her parents Helen and John Czajkowski, and siblings Dorothy (Les) Marchiniak, Virginia (Louie) Zanzola, Dolores (Glen) Lange, Lorraine (Stanley) Lewandowski, and John (Carol) Czajkowski.
Marie was a hard worker all her life. At a young age, her mother passed away and she helped take care of her father. At 16, she first worked at the "old" St Joesph Hospital on Broadway St, as a nurses aide in the nursery. Marie married John in 1960, and she took some time off to have her 4 children. In 1967, she went back to work at Gaylords Department Store. Several years later, she worked at the "new" St Joseph Medical Center in the cafeteria and then the micrographics/print shop. Marie retired in 1999, after 30 years of service at the hospitals.
While Marie worked and raised her children with John, she enjoyed gardening. She loved working with her flowers and making her yard look beautiful. Marie was fond of baking and cooking for her family. Her treats were always tasty and the table was always filled with food. Marie was a big animal lover and often fed the stray cats in the neighborhood. She spoiled her "grand-dogs" as much as she did her grandchildren, and she also enjoyed bird watching.
A parishioner of St Ambrose Church (Crest Hill) for 50+ years and a member of the CCW. This women's group was always lucky to get one of Marie's treats for their bake sales. Marie loved to travel, seeing new things and taking pictures. She put together many photo albums of her life experiences.
Marie will rest next to her husband at Woodlawn I Memorial Park, and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the "Walk to End Alzheimer's" team, "Memories for Marie" with the Alzheimer's Association. Thank you.
Published in The Herald-News on May 5, 2020.