Marie L. Wysocki
Marie L. Wysocki, 93, was peacefully called home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her daughter's home.
Marie was born October 19, 1927 in Joliet, Illinois. She was the daughter of Harry and Marie Cleghorn.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Debra Wysocki (John) Mondak; sons, Dean (Cathy) Wysocki and Dale Wysocki; dear grandmother of John (Deanna) Frazier and Sara Owens; five great-grandchildren, Jake, Emma, Savannah, Sydney and Bentley; and her sister, Marge (late Bill) Williams. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don; son, Donnie; brothers, Robert and Don; and her parents, Harry & Marie Cleghorn.
Marie attended St. Johns Grade School and High School at St Francis Academy. Marie also used to tap danced and sang on the radio WAJP on the Al Polars Show. She loved to entertain at her home in Joliet and enjoyed cooking and baking cookies.
Visitation for Marie L. Wysocki will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet.
Funeral Services on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 404 Hickory St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment at St. John Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley in Arizona.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
