Marie N. Sheppard



Marie N. "Sis" Sheppard (nee Denton), age 79, of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Rock Run Assisted Living Care Center. She was born on August 22, 1939 to the late Uneada (nee Willis) and Richard "Buz" Denton in Momence, IL, where she was raised and educated. Sis has resided in Joliet since 1963. She retired from St. Joseph Hospital in 1990, following many years of dedicated service. Her passion was being on the Momence Band Baton Twirlers, in her younger years.



Sis is survived by her four sons, Larry (Andrea) Sheppard of Joliet, Patrick (Cheryl) Sheppard of Joliet, Tim (Jean) Sheppard of AZ and Mike (Karen) Sheppard of Joliet; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and her brother, Richard 'Dick" (Shirley) Denton of FL. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sheppard (2001); her daughter, Tina Sheppard in infancy; and her parents.



The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Rock Run and the Joliet Area Community Hospice for all of their kind and compassionate care given to our mom.



As it was Marie's request, cremation rites have been accorded and private inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



Memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



Funeral arrangements held under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019