Marie N. Smeets
Marie N. Smeets

Marie N. Smeets (nee DeLorenzo), age 92 years, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center.

Marie was born in Joliet on December 24, 1927. She was employed as a secretary for the Diocese of Joliet Tribunal Office for 32 years before retiring. She resided at the Timbers of Shorewood for the past 8 years and was elected in her first year as Queen of the Senior Prom.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry W. "Hank" Smeets (1978); her father, John DeLorenzo; her mother and step-father, Madeline (Sam) DeLorenzo DeFilippo; her infant sister, Elsie DeLorenzo and her brother, Dr. A.J. Darin deLorenzo.

Survived by her two loving daughters, Lynn M. (Richard) Tapella and Cynthia A. (Mark) Hann; three dearest grandsons, Christopher (Alicia) Hann, Bryan (Theresa) Tapella and Matthew (Nicole) Hann; her great-granddaughter, Arya Reagan Tapella and her step-greatgrandson, Ivan Ruiz;

Nieces and nephews also survive.

Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Per the wishes of the family, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband and dear mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle Joliet, Il 60431.

For information (815) 744-0022 or to send a condolence message the family, you can visit Marie?s tribute page at www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
