Sister Marie Schramko, OSF (1917 - 2019) died at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Village, Joliet, Illinois, on April 28, 2019. Sister Marie was the daughter of the late Julia and Frank Schramko. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, Frank and Thomas, and two sisters, Julia Smith and Carolyn Grant. She was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, Joliet for 84 years.



Born and raised in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Sister Marie attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Johnstown Central Catholic High School. In 1934 she came to Joliet to enter the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate. She earned her Bachelor's Degree at the College of St. Francis (University of St. Francis), a Master's Degree from DePaul University (Chicago) and continued her education at the University of Illinois on a Science Grant. She completed a Master's Degree in Administration and Counseling at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.



Sister Marie began what is now a 77 year history of ministry in the field of Catholic High School Education in 1938 when she taught religion, science and mathematics at St. Mary School in Columbus, Ohio. She continued teaching these same subjects at St. Francis de Sales High School in Chicago, Illinois; St. Francis Academy (Joliet Catholic Academy) in Joliet; Marybrook Academy in Maumee, Ohio; and St. Procopius High School in Chicago. In 1961, at the request of Archbishop Carroll, she began her 54 year ministry in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as the founding principal of the girls' side of Cardinal Gibbons High School, a Co-Institutional Catholic High School. Sister Marie returned to Joliet, Illinois in 2015 and resided at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.



The wake for Sister Marie will be at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, 1201 Wyoming Avenue, Joliet, IL, (Wyoming and Rt. 30) on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:45 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 4:45 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Procession will leave from Our Lady of Angels on Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL.



Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, 1433 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435.



Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2019