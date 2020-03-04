The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Marie Murawski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church

Marie T. Murawski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie T. Murawski Obituary
Marie T. Murawski

Marie T. Murawski, nee Mikula, age 91, passed away, March 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Murawski, in April of 2009; her daughter, Carolyn Tasharski; and her parents, Michael and Catherine Mikula. Marie was the last of four siblings.

Survived by her son, Edward M. (Kathy) Murawski; a grandson, Craig Tasharski; 3 great-grandsons, Jesse, Kyle, and Ryan Tasharski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed being a "Winter Texan" with her late husband. Marie was also fond of gardening, especially her huge flower garden.

Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2 - 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Friday, March 6, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemtery. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -