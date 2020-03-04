|
|
Marie T. Murawski
Marie T. Murawski, nee Mikula, age 91, passed away, March 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Murawski, in April of 2009; her daughter, Carolyn Tasharski; and her parents, Michael and Catherine Mikula. Marie was the last of four siblings.
Survived by her son, Edward M. (Kathy) Murawski; a grandson, Craig Tasharski; 3 great-grandsons, Jesse, Kyle, and Ryan Tasharski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed being a "Winter Texan" with her late husband. Marie was also fond of gardening, especially her huge flower garden.
Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2 - 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Friday, March 6, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemtery. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 4, 2020