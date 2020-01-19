The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
18 N. Woodlawn
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
18 N. Woodlawn
View Map
Marietta Meers Snow


1959 - 2020
Marietta Meers Snow Obituary
Marietta mary Meers

Marietta "Mary" Meers, 60, passed away on December 25, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. Born in Joliet on August 28, 1959, she was preceded in death by her parents, Marian (Duffy) Meers Jehle and Mark P. Meers, Sr. She was a graduate of St. Francis Academy, Class of 1977.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Snow, as well as her partner, Stephen Jones and his children, Sarah and Eric, all of Sarasota, FL. Additional survivors are her brother, Mark P. (Maggie) Meers, Jr. of Joliet, and her sister, Madeleine (Tom) Dimitroff of London, England and their children, John, Elizabeth and Catherine. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Mary worked as a property manager in Joliet and Sarasota, as well as in food service in both locales. With her warmth and wit, Mary made friends easily. She had a generous heart; her storytelling was legendary and she'll be fondly remembered as the life of the party.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, N. Woodlawn Ave., Joliet, with a receiving line in the church foyer at 9:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020
