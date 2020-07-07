Marilyn A. Kooyenga



Born: February 20, 1948; in Joliet, IL



Died: June 20, 2020; in Mokena, IL



Marilyn A. Kooyenga, age 72, of Mokena, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home. She was born February 20, 1948 in Joliet, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Sylvia (nee Harmon) Kluth. She married John E. Kooyenga on October 30, 1964 in Mokena. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Sheila Kooyenga on July 30, 2016.



She is survived by her son John J. (Darla) Kooyenga of Chebanse, her sisters Ellen M. (Bruce) Renken of Mokena, Eileen Joy (Robert) VanHuis of Mokena, her brothers Richard A. Kluth of Pittsfield, MA, and Marty Kluth of Frankfort; grandchildren Tony (Megan),Drewes, Brandon, Michael, Samantha, Jack and Mitchell; great granddaughter Macy. Sister-in-law to Donald Kooyenga, Peter Kooyenga and Delores (Richard) Majher as well as nieces and nephews.



Marilyn retired after 43 years of service from Borg Warner in Frankfort. She enjoyed spending time with her cat "Baby Girl", cooking, sewing, scrapbooking, and doing word search puzzles.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



A memorial visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a memorial service in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 PM.





