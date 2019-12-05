The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-1234
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Schuman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn B. Schuman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn B. Schuman Obituary
Marilyn B. Schuman

Marilyn B. Schuman (nee Hall) Of Channahon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Born in Saratoga Township, Illinois the daughter of the late Lyle and Veda Hall.

Beloved Wife of the late William Schuman; Loving Mother of Lance W. (Virginia) Schumanand Bruce A. (Debra) Schuman; Proud Grandmother of Brian (Ryane) Schuman, Hannah (Che) Reyes and Alex Schuman; Great Grandmother of Kenzie, Alexis and Teagan Schuman; Dear Sister in Law of Dianna (Jerry) Muhlunbruch and Dwayne (Nancy) Schuman; Numerous nieces, nephews and her dear friends and caretakers, Gloria Misha, Margaret and Bobbie also mourn her passing.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William; three sons, Gary, William and Mark Schuman and two grandsons, Shawn Schuman and Erik Schuman.

Funeral Service for Marilyn B. Schuman will begin at 11:30 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Maple Funeral Home located at 24300 W. Ford Rd, Channahon. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Morris, IL.

Visitation also on Friday from 10:00 AM until Service Begins.

For more information please call 815. 467-1234 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -