|
|
Marilyn B. Schuman
Marilyn B. Schuman (nee Hall) Of Channahon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born in Saratoga Township, Illinois the daughter of the late Lyle and Veda Hall.
Beloved Wife of the late William Schuman; Loving Mother of Lance W. (Virginia) Schumanand Bruce A. (Debra) Schuman; Proud Grandmother of Brian (Ryane) Schuman, Hannah (Che) Reyes and Alex Schuman; Great Grandmother of Kenzie, Alexis and Teagan Schuman; Dear Sister in Law of Dianna (Jerry) Muhlunbruch and Dwayne (Nancy) Schuman; Numerous nieces, nephews and her dear friends and caretakers, Gloria Misha, Margaret and Bobbie also mourn her passing.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William; three sons, Gary, William and Mark Schuman and two grandsons, Shawn Schuman and Erik Schuman.
Funeral Service for Marilyn B. Schuman will begin at 11:30 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Maple Funeral Home located at 24300 W. Ford Rd, Channahon. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Morris, IL.
Visitation also on Friday from 10:00 AM until Service Begins.
For more information please call 815. 467-1234 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 5, 2019