Marilyn E. Legan
Passed away peacefully at her residence, Monday, March 16, 2020. Age 93.
Survived by her children Jacqueline Reynolds, Catherine (James) Kristich, Lynne (David) Kunke; grandmother of Wendi Kubis, Jeffrey (Kelley) Cox, Megan (Luke) Brown, Christopher (Jennifer) Kristich, Kelly (Thomas) Fry, Kerri (John) Guse, Ami Jo (Chad) Collofello and Ashley (Cody) Bates; great-grandmother to Chelsi Ray, Jacob Cox, Derek Cox, Erin Kristich, Lilly Kristich, Madeline Fry, Taylor Fry, Sam Collofello, Celia Collofello, Dalian Collofello, Parker Bates and Kayden Bates.
Preceded in death by her husband Anthony Legan and her brother Anthony Schmitz.
Marilyn was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs. She enjoyed watching most sports, from grade school, high school and college events to professional teams. She was also a great lover of dogs.
Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Entombment Resurrection Cemetery.
For information, please call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 22, 2020