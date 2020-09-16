Marilyn Frenzel

Marilyn FrenzelMarilyn Frenzel Nee Skokal, age 82 passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at her residence in the Carillon Lakes community of Crest Hill, formerly of Alsip and Chicago. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Ronald; children Debbie, Gary (Dawn) and Mike (Debbi); grandchildren Chris (Kandice), Rachel (Doug), Brandon, Stephanie (Justin), Alex, Rick and Ron; great grandchildren Leah, Addison, Riley, Jase, Jax, Aleena, Aylin, Arielle and RJ also numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Florence Skokal also two brothers James and Alvin, she had one sister Diane. Visitation Friday September 18, 2020 from 3 to 8 pm with a service to begin that evening 7 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, Il 60544. Services conclude at the funeral home, cremation rites to be accorded. In lieu of flowers donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities in memory of Marilyn would be appreciated.