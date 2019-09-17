|
|
Marilyn Gehrke
Born: September 18, 1927; in Joliet, IL
Died: September 14, 2019; in Carol Stream, IL
Marilyn Gehrke (nee Reece), formerly of Plainfield, passed away in Carol Stream, IL on September 14, 2019 at nearly 92 years of age. She was born on September 18, 1927 in Joliet IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale A. and Catherine (Fish) Reece, by her brother, Donald R. Reece, and by her husband Clarence (Lee) Gehrke.
Marilyn is survived by three children, Carolyn Piechocinski (John) of Plainfield, Lee Gehrke (Debbie) of Cambridge MA, and Leslie Gehrke (Laura) of Winfield Illinois. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Marilyn lived in Plainfield for nearly eighty years. She and her husband were corn and soybean farmers in Plainfield, and their equipment sheds were the building sites for many homecoming floats while the children attended Plainfield Schools. Marilyn was a Trustee of the Village of Plainfield from 1999 to 2005, participating in the stewardship of water and land usage. Marilyn had a savvy business sense, and she managed a 3000-acre farm leasing operation in western Illinois until she was in her eighties.
Marilyn stayed mainly close to home and her family, but over the years she did enjoy travel to Paris, Alaska, Hawaii, Florida, and the Caribbean. She preached the importance of personal responsibility, and encouraged the education of her immediate family members, many of whom have completed graduate degrees. Marilyn couldn't sing on-key, but she loved polka music and "White Christmas" She was also a not-to-be-trifled-with competitor in pinochle and "Rummikub". Marilyn was tough-minded and had a strong personal sense of right and wrong, always encouraging her family to "do the right thing". Her life was an example of hard work, honesty, integrity, and devotion to her family.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Illinois Farm Bureau IAA Foundation (http://iaafoundationstore.com/supporttheiaafoundation.aspx) .
Visitation: Wednesday, September 18th 9:00-11:00 AM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. (Corner of Rt. 30 & 59) Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield, IL. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 17, 2019