Marilyn Marie Ferrero (nee Kemp), Age 92, of Essex, IL passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Miller Nursing Home and Rehab in Kankakee, IL.



Arrangements entrusted to R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood,



