Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Marilyn Petrovic


1929 - 2019
Marilyn Petrovic Obituary
Marilyn Petrovic

Born: September 15, 1929

Died: July 23, 2019

Marilyn Petrovic age 89 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Alden Courts of Shorewood.

Born September 15, 1929 in Joliet, Marilyn was the daughter of Frank and Mary (Hribar) Petrovic. She was a lifetime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet and a member of the Alter and Rosary Society. Marilyn had a green thumb and a passion for gardening and flowers. Her other loves were her dachshunds. Marilyn will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her brothers: Robert and Joseph (Diane) Petrovic; nieces and nephews: Dave (Rachael) Petrovic, Elizabeth (Jon) Mool, Kathryn Petrovic and Joseph (Maggie) Petrovic, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, Frank "Sonny" and Bette Petrovic.

Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

At 12:30 p.m. closing prayers will be held at the funeral home and then process to St. Joseph Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. chapel service where Marilyn will then be laid to rest.

Obituary and tribute wall for Marilyn at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from July 25 to July 26, 2019
