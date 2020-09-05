Marina Passas
(nee Baltas)
Marina Passas, nee Baltas, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020, with her loving daughter and granddaughter by her side, in her Joliet home she so dearly loved.
Marina was born February 17, 1934 to the late James and Helen (nee Policandriotes) Baltas, and was raised on the family farm in Channahon, IL and attended Channahon Grade School. "Babe", as she was affectionately known by family and friends, graduated from the former St. Francis Academy with the Class of 1952.
Marina was a lifelong and active member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church and the Mykonos Society. She worked her entire career in the retail grocery business, with Sunkist Fruit Market and Honiotes Brothers in Joliet, and Dominick's in Shorewood. Her career began at age 14, and continued until the age of 78, at which time she reluctantly entered retirement.
Her husband, Steve, was the love of her life and she missed him terribly after leaving her so early. They had a wonderful life together which ended just too soon. She also missed her parents and her big brother, "Jake", with whom she worked side by side on the family farm for many years.
Hardworking, outgoing, selfless, independent, generous and giving are just a few of the words used by her family and friends to describe this loving and caring woman who put everyone else first, and the needs of her family before her own. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and cherished the special bond that existed between her daughter, Elene, and granddaughter, Lauren, who said her Yia Yia was her very best friend. Her family was her whole world.
Proud of her Greek heritage and traditions, she loved reminiscing about the "good old days" and sharing stories about her youth and life on the farm. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her endearing sense of humor, her work ethic, and how much she treasured family and friends.
Many years ago, "Babe" survived a traumatic brain injury when her precious daughter was only nine months old. With the determination and help of her husband, their family witnessed the miracle of her recovery, and she was grateful to God for the fifty one additional years she was given with her family.
She is the beloved mother of Elene (Charles) Busbey of Joliet; proud grandmother of Lauren Thompson of Joliet; and sister of Sophie (the late Bill) Honiotes. Marina will also be missed by sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many Godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steve G. Passas (December 22, 1993); her parents; two sisters, Irene Baltas and Genevieve (the late James) Vrakas; one brother, Jacob (the late Emily) Baltas; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; and her husband's parents.
The Passas family will always be grateful to the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for their support and compassion.
Visitation for Marina Passas will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Trisagion services will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Facemasks will be required and social distancing will be observed, as well as keeping in compliance with current capacity guidelines.
Due to restrictions on the number of persons in attendance, funeral services for Marina will be private. However, all relative and friends are invited to meet at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway St., Joliet, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., to process with the family to St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan, where graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Guests may meet directly at the cemetery if they prefer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
