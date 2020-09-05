1/1
Marina Passas
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marina Passas

(nee Baltas)

Marina Passas, nee Baltas, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020, with her loving daughter and granddaughter by her side, in her Joliet home she so dearly loved.

Marina was born February 17, 1934 to the late James and Helen (nee Policandriotes) Baltas, and was raised on the family farm in Channahon, IL and attended Channahon Grade School. "Babe", as she was affectionately known by family and friends, graduated from the former St. Francis Academy with the Class of 1952.

Marina was a lifelong and active member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church and the Mykonos Society. She worked her entire career in the retail grocery business, with Sunkist Fruit Market and Honiotes Brothers in Joliet, and Dominick's in Shorewood. Her career began at age 14, and continued until the age of 78, at which time she reluctantly entered retirement.

Her husband, Steve, was the love of her life and she missed him terribly after leaving her so early. They had a wonderful life together which ended just too soon. She also missed her parents and her big brother, "Jake", with whom she worked side by side on the family farm for many years.

Hardworking, outgoing, selfless, independent, generous and giving are just a few of the words used by her family and friends to describe this loving and caring woman who put everyone else first, and the needs of her family before her own. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and cherished the special bond that existed between her daughter, Elene, and granddaughter, Lauren, who said her Yia Yia was her very best friend. Her family was her whole world.

Proud of her Greek heritage and traditions, she loved reminiscing about the "good old days" and sharing stories about her youth and life on the farm. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her endearing sense of humor, her work ethic, and how much she treasured family and friends.

Many years ago, "Babe" survived a traumatic brain injury when her precious daughter was only nine months old. With the determination and help of her husband, their family witnessed the miracle of her recovery, and she was grateful to God for the fifty one additional years she was given with her family.

She is the beloved mother of Elene (Charles) Busbey of Joliet; proud grandmother of Lauren Thompson of Joliet; and sister of Sophie (the late Bill) Honiotes. Marina will also be missed by sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many Godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steve G. Passas (December 22, 1993); her parents; two sisters, Irene Baltas and Genevieve (the late James) Vrakas; one brother, Jacob (the late Emily) Baltas; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; and her husband's parents.

The Passas family will always be grateful to the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for their support and compassion.

Visitation for Marina Passas will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Trisagion services will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Facemasks will be required and social distancing will be observed, as well as keeping in compliance with current capacity guidelines.

Due to restrictions on the number of persons in attendance, funeral services for Marina will be private. However, all relative and friends are invited to meet at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway St., Joliet, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., to process with the family to St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan, where graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Guests may meet directly at the cemetery if they prefer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory or story.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Service
06:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved