Mario Smoglian
1924 - 2020
Mario Smoglian

Mario Smoglian, age 96, at rest on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Mario is survived by his loving daughters, Olga Robertson, Eleonora (Jay) LaFontaine, Silvia (Rick) Gans and Beatrice (Joseph) O'Connor; grandchildren, Michelle (Matthew) Zanzola, Sofia (Chris Cabin) Gans, Hannah (Scott) Eley, Ian and Claire O'Connor; great-granddaughter, Maya Francesca and Alexander Zanzola and Luna Sofia Eley; best friend and companion (he was loved like a son), Fabio (Nancy) Franchi; one niece and several nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sofia (nee Zupancic); siblings, Stephania and Miro Smoglian.

Mario was a member of the South Side Civic Club and the Italian American Club. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. Mario was known as "Singing Mario." He loved to sing, go out to eat and most importantly read. Mario immigrated to America to make a better life for his family. He was always defending the underdog and had a strong belief that no one should battle the troubles of a communist country. He was a hardworking father that provided for his family and was able to raise four daughters that were "cut from the same cloth;" kind, loving, proud Americans with an outstanding work ethic was the way that he influenced all that he knew, especially his daughters. He made it known that America was the greatest country in the world and that the possibilities were endless. Mario always kept a sharp mind and kept his family up to date on all the world news. He will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mario's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church would be appreciated.

A celebration of Mario's life will be held privately. Interment will take place next his beloved wife, Sofia at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
