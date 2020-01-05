The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus
Marion B. Manthey


1930 - 2020
Marion B. Manthey Obituary
Marion B. Manthey

Marion Barber Manthey, age 89, late of Romeoville, and a long time Joliet resident, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Senior Star at Weber Place with her family by her side.

Born July 4, 1930 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Margaret (Walsh) Barber, and was a graduate of Aquinas Dominican High School, Chicago.

She married her beloved husband, John L. Manthey, on April 24, 1954 in Chicago, and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage prior to his passing on January 15, 2011.

Marion was an active member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus and many of the parish and school activities. She was also a member of the Joliet Catholic High Mothers Club and Joliet Womens Club, and was a volunteer for VNA Health Care and the former Joliet St. Patrick's Residence.

She worked as a reservationist for Eastern and Delta Airlines prior to getting to stay at home and raise her family. She resumed her career as a travel agent, working for the federal government at the Joliet Armory arranging travel for federal employees, and later for Air Land and Sea, and the Travel Hut. She then happily retired to help take care of her beloved grandchildren.

Marion will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and a dear friend. Despite her many community activities, family always came first. She loved attending her grandchildren's school and sporting events and enjoying time with her friends.

Surviving are her devoted children, Jack (Sandra) Manthey of Orland Park and Sharon (Dave) Bojak of Channahon; and four adoring grandchildren John Reid Manthey, Margaret Stapleton Manthey, Stephanie Barber Manthey and Megan Ann Bojak.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
