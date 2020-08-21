Marion C. Crapiz
Born: August 31, 1947
Died: August 13, 2020
Marion C. Crapiz, 72, born on August 31, 1947 passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 in her Plainfield, IL residence surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of Neil, mother of Joseph Bousk, grandmother of Kaitlyn Bousk and numerous nieces and nephews. Companion of her cherished dog, Maggie.
Preceded in death by her parents William and Lucille Wilson and 3 brothers.
Per her family's request, services will be private. Donations to the American Cancer Society
would be appreciated. (www.cancer.org
) Services entrusted to Anderson Memorial Home. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com
) (815) 577-5250