Marion G. Hutson



Born: January 30, 1923



Died: March 7, 2019



Marion G. Hutson, nee Leonhardt, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019.



Born to the late Henry and Mary Leonhardt on January 30, 1923, she was a devoted daughter, and the fond sister of the late Harold (Marian) Leonhardt.



Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Manning J. "Bud" Hutson.



Marion was the cherished mother of Gregory A. (Cindy) Hutson of Joliet, Deborah M. (John) Trumpus of Mokena, Douglas S. (Terri) Hutson of Mokena, Geoffrey L. (Karen) Hutson of Richton Park, and Rob L. (Janet) Hutson of Peotone. A proud and loving grandma of 14 grandchildren and great-grandma of 19 great-grandchildren. Her dear sister-in-law, Lois Yunker, four nieces and one nephew also survive her.



Marion retired from St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, IL as an RN in the nursery, where she cared for hundreds of newborn babies, including most of her grandchildren. She and Bud moved to Athelstane, WI following their retirements and were 35-year residents. Marion enjoyed the "Up North" way of life, snowmobiling, gardening, watching wildlife in the yard, taking walks in the woods with Bud and the dogs, going to dinner with friends, visits from family, sitting in the yard swing and her favorite past time, picking blueberries. After Bud's passing, she moved back to Illinois where she enjoyed spending the holidays and get-togethers with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought so much joy and happiness to her.



Memorial visitation and services will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10731 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena, IL on Saturday, March 23, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. She will be privately laid to rest with her husband at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joliet Area Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle in Joliet, IL 60431 in Marion's name would be appreciated. Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary