Marion Louise Novota-Kautz (Boettcher)
Age 90, a resident Joliet formerly of Frankfort, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Loving wife of the late Herman Kautz; beloved mother of Thomas (Deborah) Novota, Ellen Novota (Laurie Pruitt), Otto (Nancy Myslinski) Novota, Polly (George) Eilers, Jr., Peter Allen (Gabriela) Novota and the late Chris Novota; dearest sister of Elfriede (late Paul) Reiss, John (Norma) Boettcher and the late Carolyn Boettcher; cherished grandmother of Marie (Richard) Nelson, Beckie (Larry) Lance, Krysta (Greg) McNeill, Otto J.D. Novota, Taylor Novota, George (Jordan) Eilers III, Kristina (Brian Nguyen) Eilers, Joshua Novota and Ethan Novota; proud great grandma of many and fond aunt of many.
Marion worked as a registered nurse for more than 25 years at Franciscan Sisters Of The Sacred Heart. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frankfort, a member of Good Shepherd Ladies Circle and a former board member of the Frankfort Public Library.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran church in Marion's name would be appreciated.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial will be held at a later date. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020