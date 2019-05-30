Marisa Franchi



Marisa Franchi, age 79, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, May 27, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.



Born July 24, 1939 in Castiglione dei Pepoli (Bologna), Italy, she was the daughter of the late Orazio and Serafina (Antonelli) Porcinai.



Marisa and her husband, Franco, owned and operated Franco of Florence for many years. She was a member of the Italian American Cultural Society.



A loving and devoted wife, mother and nonna, she will be remembered as a caring and unselfish person who loved everyone and gave of herself generously. She was the pillar of her family.



Surviving are her beloved husband of 46 years, Franco Franchi of Plainfield; one daughter, Deborah Elena (Michael C. Nakroshis) Franchi of Shorewood; one son, Victor Orazio Franchi of Plainfield; one grandson, Luca Lorenzo Nakroshis; an aunt, Giuliana Sabbi of Bologna, Italy; an uncle, Pino (Letizia) Antonelli of Florence, Italy; and several cousins.



Visitation for Marisa Franchi will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the would be appreciated.



For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 30 to May 31, 2019