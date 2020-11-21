Marjorie A. Fischer
Marjorie A. Fischer, nee Wolter, 88, a lifelong resident of Lemont, passed away, November 18, 2020. A longtime employee of Cog Hill Golf and Country Club, working as a hostess. She loved going to McDonald's in the mornings and spending time with her coffee friends. She also enjoyed going to the Lemont Senior Center to play bingo.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, James H. Fischer; her sister, Norma Shields; and brother-in-law, Sam Shields.
She is survived by her children, James Jr. (Patricia) Fischer, Mark (Kris) Fischer, and Renee (Rick) Kwasneski; her grandchildren, Mary Kate (Jamie Scheinblum) Fischer, Sean (Isabel) Fischer, Liam (Codi) Fischer, Michael Fischer, Kevin Fischer, Ryan Kwasneski, Ross Kwasneski, Rob Kwasneski, and Reann Kwasneski; five great-grandchildren; a brother Reynold (Joan) Wolter; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Monday November 23, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. As per the State of Illinois Phase 3 guidelines, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time. Funeral services Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 1500 S. Briggs Street, Lockport, IL 60441. Services at the church are limited to 50 people. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery, Lemont. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com