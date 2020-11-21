Jim & Pat, my sincere condolences to you & your family on the passing of dear Marge. I was introduced to her at one of the numerous 'coffee groups' that Marge attended. She'd be seen driving, barely seeing over the steering wheel, from one hot spot to the other. I was honored to have known her. May she rest in peace. (Linda & Richard Rybski from St. Patrick's)

Linda Murphy-Rybski

Acquaintance