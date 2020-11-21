1/1
Marjorie A. Fischer
1932 - 2020
Marjorie A. Fischer

Marjorie A. Fischer, nee Wolter, 88, a lifelong resident of Lemont, passed away, November 18, 2020. A longtime employee of Cog Hill Golf and Country Club, working as a hostess. She loved going to McDonald's in the mornings and spending time with her coffee friends. She also enjoyed going to the Lemont Senior Center to play bingo.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, James H. Fischer; her sister, Norma Shields; and brother-in-law, Sam Shields.

She is survived by her children, James Jr. (Patricia) Fischer, Mark (Kris) Fischer, and Renee (Rick) Kwasneski; her grandchildren, Mary Kate (Jamie Scheinblum) Fischer, Sean (Isabel) Fischer, Liam (Codi) Fischer, Michael Fischer, Kevin Fischer, Ryan Kwasneski, Ross Kwasneski, Rob Kwasneski, and Reann Kwasneski; five great-grandchildren; a brother Reynold (Joan) Wolter; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday November 23, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. As per the State of Illinois Phase 3 guidelines, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time. Funeral services Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 1500 S. Briggs Street, Lockport, IL 60441. Services at the church are limited to 50 people. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery, Lemont. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
NOV
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 20, 2020
Sooo many wonderful memories of the good times at the 2:00 coffee up at McDonald’s. My boys and our family will cherish all of those memories!! Thank you Marg for your generosity to Brendan and Aidan!
Rest In Peace Margie

Sincerely,
Erin, Mike, Brendan, and Aidan Wilczewski
Erin Wilczewski
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. God rest her soul.
Christine Lenski
Friend
November 19, 2020
Jim & Pat, my sincere condolences to you & your family on the passing of dear Marge. I was introduced to her at one of the numerous 'coffee groups' that Marge attended. She'd be seen driving, barely seeing over the steering wheel, from one hot spot to the other. I was honored to have known her. May she rest in peace. (Linda & Richard Rybski from St. Patrick's)
Linda Murphy-Rybski
Acquaintance
