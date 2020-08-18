1/1
Marjorie A. Goodson
Marjorie A. Goodson

Marjorie Ann Goodson, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, with her loving family by her side.

Marge loved her soaps, big jigsaw puzzles, The Grand Ol' Opry, George Jones and Lyle Lovett, who she saw numerous times. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines singing group, and was a lifelong Joliet girl, attending Joliet Township Central High School. She worked as an office manager for Theba Foster Realty, was office manager for MPC Corp, and a pharmacy tech at Sugar Creek Pharmacy.

Marge is survived by her beloved husband, Tom Goodson; her children, Charles (Anna) Jahneke, David (Pam) Jahneke, Karen (John Dane) Roseland, John Giovanini, Derek (Ashley) Goodson, and Kevin (Amber) Goodson; nieces, Jodi Little, Renee (Larry) Zimmerman, and Jill (Mike) Little-Lakota; grandchildren, Jamie and Julie Giovanini, Kathryn Bruntrager, Keaton, Colin, Kyra, Brenna, and Kegan Goodson; and her best buds, Cheryl Foster and Sherry Vance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Roy Homburg, Sr.; daughter, Jennifer Giovanini; brother Roy Homberg, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Edith and Ron Little; and her husbands, John Giovanini, and Elmer Jahneke.

Services for Marjorie Goodson will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 (www.joliethospice.org) would be appreciated.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory or story.



Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
