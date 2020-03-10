|
|
Marjorie Ann (Anson) Nelson
Age 89, of Joliet entered into eternal rest on March 8, 2020.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. William J. (Michelle) Nelson and Richard F. Nelson; daughters, Jeannie (Dan) Nelson and Kathleen (John) Nelson-Colbert; ten treasured grandchildren, Matt (Krista), Danny (Rebekah), John (Angela), Colleen (Matt), Caitlin (Evan), Maggie (Cade), Nicholas, Molly (Gervin), Jack and Charlie; adored great grandmother to Zach, Lauren, Sammy, Kate, Will, Erin, Addie, Tommy, Caymen, Nolan, Shaye, Ella, Rory, and Nell.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Herbert Francis Nelson; her parents ,William R. Anson and Regina T.â€Jeanâ€ (Hennessy) Anson; her twin sister, Marilyn (Anson) Taylor; sister, Regina Marie Anson O.S.F. and her brother, Fr. William R. Anson C.S.V.
Marjorie (Marge) was born December 27, 1930, the â€œyounger of the Anson Twinsâ€ to her proud parents Bill and Jean Anson. She was a lifelong resident of Joliet, Illinois.
Marge attended St. Raymond Nonnatus Grade School, Class of 1944, and was a graduate of St. Francis Academy, Class of 1948. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the College of St. Francis in 1952.
While in college, Marge met her beloved husband Herbert Francis Nelson. Upon Herb's discharge from service in the United States Navy they married at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on June 12, 1954 and remained married for 47 years until Herb's death in 2001. Herb and Marge cherished each other and the example of their love was the greatest gift they gave their four children.
Marge spent her working career as a dedicated school teacher, spanning over 30 years until her retirement from Troy Community Consolidated School Distract.
Marge was an avid golfer, a skilled bridge player, and she traveled the world with her husband, children, and friends, visiting such places as Ireland, England, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France, Istanbul, Prague, Hawaii and Alaska.
Marge's family wish to express their immense gratitude for the tremendous treatment and care and extreme kindness provided to Marge by all her physicians, nurses, caregivers, and staff at Our Lady of Angel's Retirement Home, Rush University Medical Center, Journey Care Hospice, Northwestern Medical Center (especially to Sarah Cascino- Director of Patient Care) and the doctors and staff at University of Chicago Medicine Joliet.
Visitation for Marjorie Ann Nelson will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
Memorials in Marjorie's honor to the William and Jean Anson Endowed Scholarship at the University of St. Francis, Joliet would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020