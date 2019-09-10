|
|
Marjorie L. Engstrom
Marjorie L. Engstrom, age 91 of Lockport, passed away September 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth W. Engstrom; her two sons, Dino Engstrom and Richard Engstrom; her sisters Inez Mork and Theresa Fletcher; Marjorie is survived by her loving children Kenneth J. Engstrom and Denise (David) Roesler, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Rose) Lenzi and Vic (Lynn) Lenzi; one sister Marie Burcenski; two brothers-in-law Robert (Lodema) Engstrom and Harlan Engstrom; one sister-in-law Ann Conway; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marjorie loved to cook and garden but most of all she loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Marjorie's wishes, cremation rites have been addressed. Services are private.
Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 10, 2019