Marjorie L. Newburn

Marjorie L. Newburn Obituary
Marjorie L. Newburn

Marjorie L. Newburn, born January 13, 1932 in Oswego, IL. Joined her maker January 8, 2020.

Preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and son, Craig; parents, Harry and Ruby Alderman; and brother, Raymond.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Lynne and son-in-law Barry Johnston; grandchildren, Stephen and Valerie Johnston; brother, Robert Alderman; as well as many nieces and nephews.

As per Marjorie's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation or services. Obituary and tribute wall for Marjorie Newburn at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
