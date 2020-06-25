Marjorie M. Williams,
(nee Cleghorn)
Marjorie M. Williams, (nee Cleghorn), age 89, late of Shorewood, and formerly of Joliet, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Timbers of Shorewood.
Born December 27, 1930 in Joliet, she lived in the Joliet-Plainfield area most of her life. She was previously employed at Commonwealth Edison for 11 years, Marshall Fields in Fox Valley, DBMS and Palindrome Corporation in Naperville. Marge loved gardening and growing flowers in her greenhouse, and getting together with her friends and family "for a good time" and dancing to her polka music.
Surviving are her five children, Nadine of Chicago, Karen of Earlville, Brian of Oregon, Jeannine of New York and Raymond of Joliet; one loving granddaughter, Abryl Williams of Tonica; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (2011); her parents, Harry and Marie (Hohenwater) Cleghorn; an infant son, Jeffrey; brothers, Bob (Shirley) Cleghorn and Don (Nancy) Cleghorn; one sister Marie (Don) Wysocki; and four nephews, Don Wysocki, Scott Cleghorn, Thomas Cleghorn and Richard Cleghorn.
Visitation for Marjorie M. Williams will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Attendance will be limited to 50 persons in the building at a time, face masks will be required, and limited contact and physical distancing are encouraged.
Funeral Services will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery, Plainfield.
Attendance at the funeral home will be limited to 50 persons in the building at a time, face masks will be required, and limited contact and physical distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Autumn Country Club Adult Day Care Center, 107 N. Reed Street, Joliet, IL 60435, or Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.