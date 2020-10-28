Mark Allan Fronek



Born: July 7, 1973



Died: October 17, 2020



Word has been received that Mark Allan Fronek passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020, due to complications from a brain hemorrhage. He was born in Joliet, Illinois to Bonnie (Frederick) and Bruce Fronek on July 7, 1973. He lived in several states before returning to Montana in 2009. Mark was a NICET-IV certified fire protection engineer. He worked in that industry for 20+ years and established his own successful business in 2015. He took deep pride in the quality and integrity of his work and could quote the code verbatim whenever a question arose.



Mark married Rebecca Reynolds on August 5, 2000, and they have four children. His family was his world, and he was so proud of their children. He was grateful and thrilled to move his family to Montana and take them on adventures in the mountains he loved.



He is survived by his wife Rebecca and their children Shay, Malachi, Magda (Maggie) and Mordachi (Gus), all of Bozeman, Montana. Additional survivors include his mother Bonnie & stepfather Larry Buckingham, sister Laurie Fronek & husband Roman Lemeshkov, stepbrothers Luke Buckingham & wife Lauren and Levi Buckingham & wife Christina, maternal grandmother Mary Frederick, uncle Don Frederick & wife Pam, mother-in-law Jane Reynolds, brother-in-law Andrew Reynolds. Also, uncle-in-law Michael Fracaro, uncles Fred Fronek & wife Brenda and Roy A. Fronek, aunt Susan Fronek and many cousins. Mark's untimely passing is mourned by many friends, co-workers and clients.



Mark was preceded in death by his father Bruce Fronek, brother Matthew Fronek, beloved maternal grandfather Raymond Frederick, maternal great grandparents Ben & Liz Frederick and Bill & Osa Saltsman, paternal grandparents Roy & Marie (Fracaro) Fronek, paternal great grandparents James & Angelena Fracaro and Frank & Lillian Fronek, great uncle James Fracaro, uncle Roger Fronek and aunt Sandra Rochnowski.



A fund for Rebecca and their children has been established at Stockman Bank.



Those wishing to contribute may do so as follows:



Checks to: Rebecca Fronek.



Memo: Fronek Family Benefit Fund



Mailed to: Stockman Bank, PO Box 11448, 1433 North 19th Avenue, Bozeman MT 59719.



Mark was cared for by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman and a celebration of Mark's life was held there on October 21. Internment was at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman.



"The mountains are calling and I must go..." - John Muir





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store