Mark Evans
Mark Evans

Age 66, passed away on Friday, September 19, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL.

Mark was preceded in death by his Son, Mark Kristopher who passed at 29 years old in 2014, his Parents, George and Jean N. (nee Aagesen) Evans, his Sisters, Michele Regis and Georgene (the late Dennis) Petrovic and two "angels" who have been waiting for him in Heaven, Michael and Matthew.

Mark worked for Commonwealth Edison for 25+ years, Midwest Generation for 14+ years and NRG for one year serving as a skilled Mechanical Maintenance Technician. He loved golfing, hunting, muscle cars and fishing at his summer home in Wisconsin.

Mark attended J.J.C., Joliet Catholic High School and St. Joseph's Rockdale Grade School where he fell in love with his sweetheart and wife of 38 years, Sharon (nee Martin).

Also Surviving are his three loving daughters, Kyleen M. Evans-Okon, Tonille R. Evans and Hailey Mary Evans; his precious granddaughter, Evany Rose Okon and her father Patrick Okon; his siblings, Lance (Sandy) Evans, Nanette Dixon, Kim (Greg) Votta; brother in law, Ray Regis; Father and Mother in Law, Frederick and Maryrose Martin, brothers in law, Fred (Ruth) Martin and Christopher (Eileen) Martin and sister in law, Janice (John) Sinchak.

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends also mourn his passing.

A Memorial Gathering for Mark Evans will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM until Mass begins at 12:00 Noon at St. Ann Catholic Church located at 24500 S Navajo Drive, Channahon.

Preferred Memorials may be for Mass Intentions or Gifts in Mark's Name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Operation Smile.

Arrangements Entrusted to The Maple Funeral Home, Channahon.

For information, please call 815. 467-1234 or visit Mark's Memorial Tribute at www.themaplefuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-1234
