Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Church
New Lenox, IL
View Map
Mark Galvan

Mark Galvan Obituary
Mark Galvan

Mark Galvan, age 74. Longtime New Lenox resident formerly of Dolton and Chicago's Historic Pullman neighborhood.

Native of San Giorgio, Vicenza, Italy. Retired after over 30 years of faithful service for I.B.E.W. Local 701. U.S. Army Veteran. Husband for 52 years of Anna nee Valle. Father of Christine (Michael) Bonnan, Renee (Michael) Dybala, and Nicole (Alan) Krusza. Devoted "Nonno" of Brianna, Jacob, Julia, Kyle, Katherine, Lea, and Kelly, "Bisnonno" of Ryan, Nolan, and Rylee. Beloved father figure to Kimberly and Steve Vick. Brother of Teresa Fabris, Maria Tenuta, Lucia Emrich, Flora Lakomek, Andrew and the late John and Anthony Galvan. Dear uncle and friend of many. Beloved brother-in-law and Zio Marco to his extended family in Italy.

Mark was a proud and active member of American Legion Post 1977, the Knight of Columbus Father Dick Allen Council #10926 of St. Jude Church, and the Veneti nel Mondo.

Visitation at Kurtz Funeral Home, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox on Wednesday May 8th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Thursday morning 10:30 AM chapel prayers to St. Jude Church, New Lenox. Mass 11:00 AM. Burial with Military Honors 1:00 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. (815) 485-2300 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Herald-News on May 7, 2019
