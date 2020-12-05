Mark J. Bogdan, Sr.
Age 60, a resident of New Lenox formerly of Berwyn, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Loving husband of Sara Bogdan (Brun); beloved father of Mark (Alexis) Bogdan, Jr., Jennifer Bogdan and Adam (Lara Speroff) Bogdan; cherished grandfather of Virginia and Beau Bogdan; dearest son of the late Joseph and Helen (Kukielski) Bogdan; dear brother of Elizabeth (Mark) Luszczek, Deborah (Joseph) Kroc and Joseph (Sammaporn Rattanopas) Bogdan; beloved son-in-law of Harriet and the late Herbert Brun; fond brother-in-law of Cynthia (late Michael Wagner) Brun and Ann (Randall) Alcorn; dear uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his nephew Benjamin Alcorn. Mark was a union pipefitter for Local 597 and a member of Meneoka Sportsman Club and friend of the United Methodist Church of New Lenox.
DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC; SERVICES FOR MARK WILL BE PRIVATE AND A CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated please mail to PO BOX 133 New Lenox IL 60451, they will decide what charities to distribute them to at a later date. Funeral Arrangements handled by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox for information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com