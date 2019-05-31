D. Mark Jakielski



D. Mark Jakielski passed away suddenly at St. Joseph Medical Center, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Age 54 years.



Survived by his parents Donald F. and Mary W. (nee McGahey) Jakielski. His two sisters Caryn Jakielski and Leisa Jakielski. His life partner James Miller. Three aunts Carol (Robert) Terdic, Rita (Jim-deceased) Flickinger and Anita Futterer.



Preceded in death by his uncle Walt (Lois) Jakielski.



Mark was born July 31, 1964 in Joliet. Graduate of Joliet Catholic High School Class of 1982 and graduate of Iowa State University Class of 1989. Mark was the COO and Director of Housing Management for the Housing Authority of Joliet since 1989. Mark enjoyed playing golf and was a Walt Disney enthusiast. He was an advocate for animal rescue and adopted his dogs Henry, Petey, Benji, Chelsey and Zack. Mark had a passion for helping others, especially the seniors of Joliet. He enjoyed family vacations, the beach and ocean. Mark attended St. Ambrose Catholic Church.



Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Monday, June 3rd at 10:30 A.M. to St. Ambrose Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00 - 8:00 P.M.



For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com. Published in The Herald-News from May 31 to June 2, 2019