|
|
Mark Thomas Cowgill
Born: February 10, 1976
Died: August 8, 2019
Mark Thomas Cowgill, age 43, suffered a massive heart attack and passed away on August 8, 2019. He was born February 10, 1976 in Joliet, Illinois and most recently resided in Sanger, Texas. Mark's vocation and passion was the culinary arts. He worked his way from Sous Chef at the Hollywood Casino in Joliet, to Executive Chef at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, Minnesota, and finally to Food and Beverage Director at the largest casino in the world, WinnStar in Oklahoma.
A graduate of Plainfield schools, he met the love of his life, Holly Brooks in the Plainfield High School Band. They were married August 3, 2002 and had three children, Thomas Allen, Jack Warren and Ellen Rachel, all of whom he loved and enjoyed.
In addition to his immediate family, Mark is survived by his parents, Thomas and Sandra Cowgill, his sister Jennifer (Corwin) Sandusky, brother James (Rachel) Cowgill, his grandfather Warren Cowgill, his in-laws Allen and Jackie Brooks, and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Mark was a member of the Detroit Lakes Methodist Church and a proud tenor in the church choir. He was a life-long Bears, Cubs and Blackhawks fan. He had a sparking, if somewhat zany, sense of humor and a love of life that infected all around him. Everyone who worked with Mark liked and respected him as a hard worker and a great boss.
A Memorial Service will be held on August 31, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church on Western and Raynor Avenues in Joliet, Illinois. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm with the service following at 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider either making a financial contribution directly to Holly Cowgill for family expenses, or to custodial accounts that have been established for the Cowgill family, through Thrivent Financial. Checks can be made payable to "Thrivent Mutual Funds" and mailed to Thrivent Financial ATTN: Brian Steward, 4500 N Prospect Ave. Suite 200, Peoria Heights, IL 61616. For additional information, please contact Trecia King at [email protected] or 309-306-7038.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2019