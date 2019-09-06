Home

Mark W. Laraway

Mark W. Laraway Obituary
Mark W. Laraway

Mark W. Laraway, age 67 of St. George, UT formerly of Joliet and Morris, IL passed away on August 22, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Mark was born in Joliet, IL to the late Robert and Grace (DeVries) Laraway. Survived by his wife Arlene (Spencer) Laraway, sister Gail (Charles) Sicinski of Joliet, IL, brothers David Laraway of Sun City West, AZ, and Brian (Adrienne) Laraway of Loganville, GA. Brother in law Cliff (Debbie) Spencer and Sister in law R. Lynn (Gary) Donisch. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service and internment of ashes at Elmhurst Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
